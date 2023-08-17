0
Thursday 17 August 2023 - 09:53

US Steals 40 Syrian Oil Tankers

Story Code : 1076275
As the occupation and illegal actions of the American military in Syria continue under the pretext of fighting terrorism, they once again looted large amounts of oil in this country.
 
In the evening of last Wednesday night, informed sources reported, American occupying forces stole several more oil tankers from Syria and transferred them to Iraq.
 
According to these sources, a convoy of 40 stolen Syrian oil tankers moved from the illegal border crossing "Al-Mahmoudieh" in Al-Hasakah province to the American bases in northern Iraq.
 
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad previously said that the damage caused to the country's oil and gas sector by the American occupation and the international coalition from 2011 to 2022 amounts to 107 billion dollars, for which Damascus is seeking compensation.
 
The American occupiers illegally control areas in the north and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, al-Hasakah, and Raqqa, where the largest oil and gas fields of Syria are located.
 
The government of Damascus, through official channels, has called the presence of the American army in Syria an occupation and government theft aimed at stealing the country's oil. 
