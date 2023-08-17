Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM

Islam Times - The Libyan Prime Minister voiced his opposition on Wednesday to the "return of fighting" in the country shortly after the end of violent clashes between two armed factions in its capital Tripoli.

"The return of fighting is unacceptable, and the country does not tolerate any irresponsible behavior," Dbeibah said in a statement from the government's information office.

Dbeibah and the elders agreed that joint efforts were needed to ensure that fighting won't return.

Violent clashes broke out in parts of Tripoli late Monday evening between the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force following the force's reported arrest of a powerful 444 Brigade commander.

Medical authorities said the death toll from the fighting rose to 55 on Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that the clashes stopped when the warring factions agreed to a ceasefire "with the efforts of the Prime Minister and the elders of Tripoli."

Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah made his remarks during a meeting with a group of elders of the capital, who mediated an end to the deadly conflicts in the city.