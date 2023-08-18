Poll: Majority of US Disapproves of Biden’s Handling of Economy, Foreign Policy

Fifty-eight percent (58%) of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, and 55% disapprove of his foreign policy approach, the poll said.
A significant majority of respondents, 71%, rated the US economy as either “not so good” or “poor,” the poll added.
More than half of Americans believe the economy is getting worse and 20% believe it is improving, according to the poll.
A majority of Americans, 51%, also disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine, the poll said.
Approximately one-third of respondents believe the US is doing too much to help Ukraine and 21% think the US should do more, the poll added.