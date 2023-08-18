0
Friday 18 August 2023 - 02:46

Iran Arrests 20 over Religious Site Terror Attack

Story Code : 1076394
Iran Arrests 20 over Religious Site Terror Attack
Chief Justice of Fars province Kazem Mousavi said on Thursday more suspects have been apprehended in connection with the deadly raid on the Shah Cheragh holy shrine in the city of Shiraz.
 
“In the last phase [of the investigation], which has come to an end, 20 people have been apprehended,” he stated.
 
“In fact, anyone with the slightest role [in the attack] whether in or outside the province has been taken into custody,” the official added.
 
“The indictment for the main defendant in the terrorist attack on the shrine will be issued next week,” the judiciary official continued.
 
"The main terrorist is 25 years old, has Tajik nationality and has shown no remorse, whatsoever, for the attack he carried out," Mousavi concluded.
 
An informed source told FNA on Tuesday the main perpetrator of the tragic incident was identified as a citizen of Tajikistan named Rahmatullah Norozov who has received the necessary training in Afghanistan.
 
On Wednesday, several sources provided Tasnim news agency with further details of the background of the Tajik national.
 
Rahmatullah Norozov, alias Salman Islomyar, had reportedly made a connection with a main intermediary of Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) virtualy.
 
The assailant then traveled to Turkey for “operational cooperation” with Daesh and practically joined the terror group in that country, sources said.
 
The man of Tajik descent then moved to Afghanistan and underwent training for about three months to carry out Daesh terrorist attacks.
 
At least two people were martyred and eight others wounded in the terrorist attack on Sunday evening. The main terrorist was immediately arrested and handed over to investigators for interrogation and further investigation.
 
Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has ordered an investigation and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.
 
The shrine was hit by a similar attack in late October 2022. Authorities confirmed the assailant martyred 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injured dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces. The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.
 
Two of his accomplices were executed last month, after being sentenced to death.
 
Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.
