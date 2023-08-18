Islam Times - Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) outlet, Nour News, rejected a report by a British daily newspaper claiming that Washington has asked Tehran during their indirect negotiations to stop delivering combat drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

Nour News said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that Iran has officially announced its position on the lies by the media about the drones.

The outlet added that the recent agreement between Iran and the US to exchange prisoners and the unlocking of billions of dollars in Iranian frozen assets in several countries is also a separate issue and it has nothing to do with other matters.

The Financial Times has claimed the US is pushing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia as part of discussions on a broader “unwritten understanding” between Washington and Tehran to "de-escalate tensions and contain a long-simmering nuclear crisis".

The administration of President Joe Binde has raised the issue with Tehran at indirect talks in Qatar and Oman this year, according to people briefed on the matter.

The discussions have been taking place alongside talks on a prisoner exchange deal that led to Iran transferring four US citizens from prison to house arrest last week, the people added.

Last Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the start of a process to unblock $6 billion worth of the country’s assets blocked abroad, emphasizing, "Iran has received the necessary guarantee for the United States' commitment to its obligations in this regard."

In addition to unfreezing the funds, the ministry added, the release of those Iranian prisoners who had been detained and held in American jails illegally and under the pretext of violating US sanctions will be realized soon.

Tehran has repeatedly asked Kiev to submit evidence for the use of Iranian-made UAVs by Russia in the Ukraine war, but the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far provided no proof.

Iranian officials have reiterated that Tehran will not help either side in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and cautioned that arming Moscow or Kyiv will prolong the conflict between the two neighbors.

Back in mid-March, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei dismissed Tehran's involvement in the war as sheer lie.

“We categorically deny any presence in the Ukraine war. And such a thing is not true at all,” he stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the US role in the Ukraine war, stating that America waged the Ukraine war in order to expand NATO to the East.

"And now while the people of Ukraine are in trouble and grappling with problems, America and its weapons manufacturing companies are making the most of this war in terms of profits. And for this reason, they stand in the way of the necessary things to end this war," he added.

Iranian Presdient Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has also cautioned in September that the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a serious threat to the stability and security of nations.

The Iranian president described NATO's expansionist policies as one of the causes of insecurity in different parts of the world and stated, "As foreign policy thinkers, advise politicians and statesmen so that the people of different parts of the world do not bear the cost of their mistakes".

Nour News, affiliated with Iran's SNSC, dismissed a claim by the Financial Times on the alleged use by Russia of Iranian attack drones in the Ukraine war.