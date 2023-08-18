Survey: Most Say US Needs to Increase Preparations for Military Threats from China

Islam Times - A majority of Americans surveyed in a poll released Wednesday said the US needs to increase preparations for potential military threats from China, amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Republican respondents were more likely than their Democratic counterparts to call for additional military preparations, a split often mirrored by their parties’ respective lawmakers. While 58 percent of Democrats in the poll said the US should boost preparations, 81 percent of Republicans said the same.

However, less than half of Americans in the poll — 38 percent — said they would support deploying US troops to Taiwan in the case of a Chinese attack. Another 42 percent said they would oppose sending troops to Taiwan, while 20 percent said they were unsure, the poll found.

The island off the Eastern coast of China has often been a flashpoint between Washington and Beijing.

China has sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, and under the ‘One China’ policy, almost all world countries recognize that sovereignty, meaning that they would not establish diplomatic contact with the island's secessionist government.

The US, too, claims commitment to that principle, but in violation of its own stated policy and in an attempt to antagonize Beijing, Washington has courted the secessionist government in Taipei, supporting its anti-China stance, and supplying it with a large cache of weaponry.

Tensions over the self-ruled Taipei intensified following a provocative visit there in August by the US House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi -- which prompted large-scale Chinese military drills around the island territory – as well as a declaration by US President Joe Biden to defend Taiwan.

Beijing has often emphasized that the issue of Chinese Taipei is a red line that must not be crossed.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll found 66 percent of respondents believe America “needs to do more to prepare for military threats from China".