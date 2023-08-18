0
Friday 18 August 2023 - 02:58

Survey: Most Say US Needs to Increase Preparations for Military Threats from China

Story Code : 1076397
Survey: Most Say US Needs to Increase Preparations for Military Threats from China
The Reuters-Ipsos poll found 66 percent of respondents believe America “needs to do more to prepare for military threats from China".
 
Republican respondents were more likely than their Democratic counterparts to call for additional military preparations, a split often mirrored by their parties’ respective lawmakers. While 58 percent of Democrats in the poll said the US should boost preparations, 81 percent of Republicans said the same.
 
However, less than half of Americans in the poll — 38 percent — said they would support deploying US troops to Taiwan in the case of a Chinese attack. Another 42 percent said they would oppose sending troops to Taiwan, while 20 percent said they were unsure, the poll found.
 
The island off the Eastern coast of China has often been a flashpoint between Washington and Beijing.
 
China has sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, and under the ‘One China’ policy, almost all world countries recognize that sovereignty, meaning that they would not establish diplomatic contact with the island's secessionist government.
 
The US, too, claims commitment to that principle, but in violation of its own stated policy and in an attempt to antagonize Beijing, Washington has courted the secessionist government in Taipei, supporting its anti-China stance, and supplying it with a large cache of weaponry.
 
Tensions over the self-ruled Taipei intensified following a provocative visit there in August by the US House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi -- which prompted large-scale Chinese military drills around the island territory – as well as a declaration by US President Joe Biden to defend Taiwan.
 
Beijing has often emphasized that the issue of Chinese Taipei is a red line that must not be crossed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
16 August 2023
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
15 August 2023