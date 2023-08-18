IRGC Chief: Iran to Definitely Expel US from West Asia

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami vowed that the IRGC will avenge the blood of its martyrs and will surely expel the US troops from the region.

The senior commander stressed the defeat of all of the enemy’s strategies in the Muslim world was due to the struggles of late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq in early January 2020.

He pledged that "the IRGC will avenge the death of its martyrs and will definitely expel the United States from the region".

The cheif commander also elaborated on the capabilities and performance of the IRGC on military, security, intelligence, scientific and other fronts.

Officials in Tehran stress that the Iranian nation's progress has made it stronger compared to the past, while the enemies have grown weaker, and note that the country is growing more powerful on a daily basis.

Iranian military officials have stressed that Washington has weakened to the extent that it plays no role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape. They stated that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.

Officials in Iran say Washington cannot go ahead with its plan in the West Asia region as its schemes are doomed to fail, and add that Iran plays a key role in the political decisions of the United States and the fate of the White House is affected by Tehran's attitude.

They stressed that the recent developments in West Asia show the decline of the US power and influence, and the balance of power has long shifted against the interests of the Israeli regime.

Military officials have also warned that any mistake by the US and Israel will be met with Tehran's crushing and decisive response. They say Washington and Tel Aviv are well aware of Tehran’s capabilities and capacities, and caution that Tehran does not compromise or joke with its national security.

They say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress that the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.

Maj. Gen. Salami made the remarks during a meeting between Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC in Tehran on Thursday.