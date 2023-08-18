0
Friday 18 August 2023 - 03:37

South Korea's Spy Agency Says North Korea Is Preparing ICBM Tests, Spy Satellite Launch

Story Code : 1076404
South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been expected to conduct weapons tests in response to major US-South Korean military drills that begin next week and a trilateral US-South Korea-Japan summit at Camp David in the United States this Friday, AP reported.
 
The National Intelligence Service told lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that North Korea may try to launch a spy satellite in late August or early September ahead of the country's 75th anniversary on Sept. 9, according to Yoo Sang-bum, one of the lawmakers who attended the briefing.
 
The NIS said North Korea has been testing an engine for the rocket to be used for the satellite launch and has installed an additional land antenna to receive satellite data, Yoo said.
 
Kim has vowed to produce a number of high-tech weapons systems including a military reconnaissance satellite. North Korea attempted a satellite launch in late May, but the rocket crashed into the ocean soon after liftoff. North Korean state media said it lost thrust following the separation of its first and second stages.
 
South Korea’s military has said that debris from the satellite indicated it wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance as claimed.
 
The NIS said it also has detected unusually heavy activities at a North Korean facility that produces solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles and at another site related to liquid-fueled ICBMs, Yoo said in a televised briefing.
 
The NIS said the launch preparations are intended to protest the Camp David summit or the US-South Korean military drills that begin next Monday, Yoo said.
 
North Korea is extremely sensitive to US efforts to bolster its alliances with South Korea and Japan. Since the start of 2022, it has conducted more than 100 missile tests, saying it needs to strengthen its own military capabilities in response to expanding US-South Korean exercises, which have included a US aircraft carrier, nuclear-capable bombers and nuclear-armed submarines.
 
North Korea has demonstrated that its ICBMs have the potential range to reach the US mainland, but many analysts believe it still needs to master some remaining technological challenges. Its shorter-range missiles are capable of targeting South Korea and Japan.
 
Three of North Korea’s four known types of ICBMs use liquid fuels and the fourth employs solid fuel. Solid-fueled missiles are easier to move and fire quickly, making them more difficult to detect before launch.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
16 August 2023
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
15 August 2023