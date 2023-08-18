Alliance of Devil: US Approves Sale of Arrow 3 Military System to Germany

Islam Times - As part of the devil alliance between the US and the apartheid “Israeli” entity, the US administration approved a sale of the Arrow 3 military system to Germany.

“The US government's approval of the delivery of the 'Arrow 3' missile military system [to Germany] is an expression of confidence in the excellent capabilities of ‘Israel’s’ military industries. This is a significant decision, which will contribute to ‘Israel’s’ force buildup and economy,” Gallant said, adding that it is “particularly meaningful to every ‘Jewish’ person.”

After receiving approval from the US government, senior officials from the “Israeli” and German Ministries will partake in a ceremony to sign a Letter of Commitment [LOC], that marks the commencement of the agreement.

The “Israeli” War Ministry, German Federal Ministry of Defense, and the so-called “Israel” Aerospace Industries will sign the landmark $3.5 billion military agreement, marking “Israel’s” largest ever military deal.