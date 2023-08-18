0
Friday 18 August 2023 - 04:14

“Israel’s” Chaos: Labor Federation Chief Vows action if Gov’t Defies High Court

Bar-David met with a forum of business leaders to discuss the possibility, against the backdrop of upcoming “High Court” hearings on petitions against recently passed “laws” that involve amendments to Basic Laws.
 
The “High Court” reviews come as the government pushes ahead with its planned “overhaul of the judiciary”, which has been met with months of mass protests.
 
Bar-David told the business leaders that ignoring the “High Court” would “cross all lines” and spell total chaos.
 
“We will not allow such a constitutional crisis to occur, and we will not sit on the sidelines,” Bar-David vowed.
 
However, he did not give a clear commitment that the “Histadrut” would call a strike, and the business leaders and the labor union agreed to continue talks in the coming weeks.
 
The Ynet news site reported that there is drive by various entities to form a broad coalition in the business sector and universities that will declare an open-ended general strike if the “Israeli” government doesn’t heed a potential High Court decision striking down its legislation.
 
Business figures at the meeting were seeking a commitment from Bar-David that he would bring the “Histadrut” into the strike, the report said.
 
Leaders of the protest movement against the “judicial” overhaul responded in a statement: “We are in gloomy times when the heads of the security establishment, senior figures in the economy and the chairman of the ‘Histadrut’ are required to clarify what is obvious in any well-run ‘country’ — the government, every government, is obliged to act in accordance with the ‘law’ and court decisions.”
