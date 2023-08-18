0
Friday 18 August 2023 - 04:19

Human Rights Orgs to Biden: Intervene for Release of Bahraini Activist

Story Code : 1076412
Human Rights Orgs to Biden: Intervene for Release of Bahraini Activist
Abdul-Hadi, 61, is one of Bahrain’s prominent human rights defenders. He was imprisoned in 2011 after leading peaceful protests calling for fundamental freedoms in the kingdom.
 
“Respect for human rights is inextricably linked to US national security interests, and the ongoing detention and possible death of a prominent Bahraini human rights defender in state custody threaten those interests. Al-Khawaja’s precarious situation demands an urgent response,” the letter states.
 
It further mentioned that “We respectfully request that the United States leverage its close security partnership and urge Bahraini authorities to release Al-Khawaja immediately and unconditionally, and in the meantime, ensure he is provided with life-saving medical care to prevent an imminent tragedy.”
 
The signatories include organizations like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Service for Human Rights.
 
The Bahraini-Danish man is currently staging a hunger strike to protest against his incarceration and the persistent refusal to provide him with essential medical care during his detention.
 
In February, he was transferred to the clinic at Jau Prison for an urgent heart issue, his daughter Maryam Al-Khawaja, from the #FreeAlKhawaja campaign, said.
 
According to his daughter, the doctor recommended that Abdul-Hadi be urgently moved to a cardiologist's care, but “they refused to book the necessary appointment”.
 
Maryam said “a plain-clothed man” at the medical facility insisted his hands be cuffed and that he be taken back to prison. According to his daughter, Abdul-Hadi believes the refusal to book his appointment was done to punish him because he had protested against being chained.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
Kennedy comments on US biolabs in Ukraine
16 August 2023
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
Quran Desecration Occurs in Stockholm with Police Presence
15 August 2023