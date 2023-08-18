0
Friday 18 August 2023 - 09:40

Palestinian Shot by IOF at Aqsa Mosque Compound Succumbs to Wounds

Story Code : 1076438
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, announced the death of 30-year-old Hamza Abu Sneineh on Friday morning. Sneineh sustained severe injuries when a bullet pierced his skull during the violent raid on May 7, 2021, coinciding with Laylat al-Qadr, an important observance for Muslims.
 
The raid, in which IOF troops used tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets, and stun grenades against worshipers, resulted in the injury of hundreds of Palestinians and sparked international condemnation.
 
Sneineh suffered multiple skull fractures and the loss of his left eye as a result of the aggression. He was immediately transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in al-Quds [Jerusalem] for treatment. Despite his critical condition, IOF troops arrested him several days later, releasing him at a later time.
 
Medical sources have reported that Sneineh had been experiencing the effects of his injuries over the past months, with his health deteriorating significantly in the weeks prior to his death.
 
The frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque in May 2021 led to an 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the “Israeli” regime. During this conflict, the IOF troops killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children.
