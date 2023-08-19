Islam Times - The CIA has been sued for its role in helping to craft a letter from 51 intelligence officials discrediting Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation.

A Republican report released in May showed that the CIA was actively involved in getting signatures for the letter which "was a political operation to help elect" Joe Biden in November 2020.

Government watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit Thursday after it failed to receive requested documents from the agency regarding the internal crafting of the letter.

The GOP report alleges that a CIA employee "may have helped in the effort to solicit signatures for the statement" and accuses former Deputy CIA director and Acting CIA Director Mike Morell and the Biden campaign of conspiring to quickly get the letter approved.

One signer of the statement, former CIA analyst David Cariens, "disclosed to the Committees that a CIA employee affiliated with the agency's Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) informed him of the existence of the statement and asked if he would sign it", the House investigative report notes.

The CIA employee allegedly "asked" Cariens if he would sign the statement, to which he agreed.

"The Committees have requested additional material from the CIA, which has ignored the request to date," the report continues.

On October 19, 2020, Morell allegedly sent the CIA the final version of the letter to the Prepublication Classification Review for review and called it a "rush job" so it could be approved.

The new report also revealed that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper provided editorial advice to "strengthen the verbiage".

On October 18, emails included in the report show Clapper emailing Morrell his intention to sign onto the letter.

He also offered a key phrase to include, writing, "I have one editorial suggestion for the letter: I think it would strengthen the verbiage if you say this has all the classic earmarks of a Soviet/Russian information operation rather than the 'feel' of a Russian operation."

Morrell replied that Clapper's suggestion was accepted and "It was a good one".

Morrell testified before the House Judiciary Committee that an October 17 call with Biden's current Secretary of State Antony Blinken had 'absolutely' triggered his interest in coordinating the letter.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has insisted that he was not behind the infamous letter, insisting that he doesn't "do politics".

"One of the great benefits of this job is that I don't do politics, don't engage in it," the secretary of State said.

"But with regard to that letter -it wasn't my idea, I didn't ask for it, didn't solicit it," Blinken said on Fox News.

At the time he was allegedly behind the letter Blinken was not secretary of state but a Biden campaign adviser.

Asked by Fox News on if he accepted the laptop's legitimacy after most major news organizations have verified it, Blinken said he would not talk politics.

"I'm not not engaging in politics. I've got a lot on my agenda. Some things that we just talked about, trying to help the Russian aggression against engaging with our allies, partners around the world and dealing with some of the challenges posed by China. We have a situation now in Sudan, this has fully occupied my time," he said.

Biden and his campaign at the time cited the letter to discredit Hunter Biden's laptop as a "Russian disinformation campaign".

The then-presidential candidate cited it during a debate with Donald Trump just a few days after its publication on October 22, 2020 to deflect scrutiny of his son's alleged foreign influence peddling schemes.

Then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said at the time that Hunter's laptop was actually "not part of a Russian disinformation campaign" and had made that clear to the FBI and the larger intelligence community.

The Republican report also detailed how the CIA coordinated with the Biden campaign to shop the letter around and gain press coverage.

Former CIA senior adviser Nick Shapiro drafted a media pitch that he sent to a number of outlets including POLITICO- which ended up writing the initial story - the Washington Post and the Associated Press.

Current White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who was serving as Biden campaign rapid response director at the time, was included on emails from Shapiro regarding the push to disseminate the letter to the media.

The letter that was signed by 51 intel officials in 2020 immediately before the presidential election falsely claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop had all the "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation", The Daily Mail reported.