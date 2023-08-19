Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh underlined that Iran has prepared a hybrid defense strategy in the face of enemy's hybrid war.

The IRGC Aerospace Force commander further said that the armed forces commander had told them in a previous meeting that he was happy with the IRGC's progress, but he expected more.

"The nation's concerns and problems are the IRGC's problems, and the IRGC considers itself obliged to strive to tackle shortcomings in each and every field. In this regard, there are no limits, whether it is floods and earthquakes, defense, eradication of poverty, and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic," General Hajizadeh also noted.

In response to a question about the IRGC's today's mission, he said, "Defending the Revolution and its achievements, as well as maintaining the security of the Iranian nation, is the IRGC's current mission."

Referring to the enemy's hybrid war against the Iranian nation, he underscored that "the enemy is waging a hybrid war against the Iranian nation, and we, on the other front, must be able to operate in all directions by implementing a hybrid defense. Definitely, we are progressing on that path well".

On Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei described the IRGC as the biggest anti-terrorist organization across the globe capable of conducting missions that many of the world’s major armies are incapable of.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC in Tehran on Thursday.

"One of the main parts of the enemy’s activities is to tarnish the image of the IRGC and that of Basij [volunteer forces]. Why is that? Because the IRGC is awe-inspiring, Basij is impressive, which makes them (enemies) worried and anxious," the Supreme Leader stated.

Enemies have no avenue to tarnish the reputation of the IRGC other than through "false news, rumors and all kinds of tricks and ploys”, he added, praising the IRGC elite force as “the world’s biggest anti-terrorism organization".

“It is a well-equipped military organization. It is an efficient and independent organization capable of carrying out tasks that many of the world's major militaries cannot accomplish,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He further expounded on how the IRGC stood apart from other forces that emerged in the early stages of big revolutions such as the French Revolution and the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

Those forces often exhibited destructive tendencies, disorderliness, and a lack of discipline, whereas the IRGC was structured “under the central authority” of the Islamic Revolution from the beginning, the Leader pointed out.

The Supreme Leader pointed to a summit of senior officials from the US, UK, France, and Germany on the French island of Guadeloupe just before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, adding that at that point they had concluded it was “impossible” to save the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Nevertheless, they adopted a strategy of “sequential crises,” in the hope of destabilizing any new government in Iran, the Leader said, recounting the series of crises, riots, security threats, and extensive acts of terrorism that marked the early phase of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that evidence obtained from the former US embassy in Iran, known as the "Den of Espionage", also revealed that these incidents aligned with the West's deliberate strategy of instigating consecutive crises within Iran.

He commended the IRGC for its exceptional efforts, noting that the elite force effectively thwarted all those crises, safeguarding the Iranian people from their repercussions.

Ayatollah Khamenei elaborated on the enemies' plot to undermine the Islamic Revolution by orchestrating ongoing crises and ultimately dismantling it through a maneuver akin to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, referred to in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup.

However, the IRGC successfully countered the coup scheme in Iran and this achievement is the root cause of the enemies' grudge against the elite force, the Leader added.

The IRGC, also known as the “Sepah”, was established in April 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khomeini as a paramilitary organization charged with protecting the newborn Islamic Republic. The force closely cooperates with the Iranian Army in the face of foreign threats as manifested during the 8-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran in the 1980s.

Tehran says the IRGC is an official state body which has had and will continue to have an important and key role in ensuring the security and stability of Iran and the region. Iranian officials say the IRGC is the country's protector and is regarded a red line for Tehran.

Tehran stresses the European countries enjoy safety because of the IRGC's all-out efforts in the fight against terror groups in West Asia.

General Hajizadeh made the remarks after meeting with the Commander-In-Chief of Iranian Armed Forces and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei with a group of the IRGC staff on Thursday.