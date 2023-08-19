Senior Cleric: US, Israel Involved in Shah Cheraq Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers leader Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami blasted the US and the Tel Aviv regime for being behind the recent terrorist attack in Shiraz, and said that their malicious attempt to provoke riots again is doomed to failure.

The senior cleric pointed to the recent terrorist attack at Shah Cheragh mosque in Shiraz and noted that the ISIL claimed responsibility for it.

"The United States created ISIL as they themselves have admitted to," he said, adding that when the ISIL elements were wounded in the battles, they used to be taken to hospitals in Tel Aviv and Haifa to receive treatment there.

Khatami also pointed out that the Israeli regime's pr Netanyahu used to go to ISIL-held territories to meet with the mercenaries to plot against the region's countries.

Meanwhile, he expressed certainty that the Iranain government is determined to deal a heavy blow to the terrorists as in the past, assuring the Friday Prayers attendees that the blood of the martyrs fallen in the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack was not shed in vain as the Iranian security forces will take revenge on the terrorists.

At least two people were martyred and eight others wounded in the terrorist attack on Sunday evening. The main terrorist was immediately arrested and handed over to investigators for interrogation and further investigation.

Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has ordered an investigation and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The shrine was hit by a similar attack in late October 2022. Authorities confirmed the assailant martyred 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injured dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces. The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

Two of his accomplices were executed last month, after being sentenced to death.

Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.

Addressing a congregation of people at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (congregational prayers site), Ayatolallah Khatami said, "The enemies did whatever they could in all these years and in the recent (last year) riots who they sought to overthrow the [Iranian government],but it was them that were toppled and destroyed."