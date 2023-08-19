0
Saturday 19 August 2023 - 03:34

Iranian FM Hails Fruitful Talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Story Code : 1076592
Iranian FM Hails Fruitful Talks with Saudi Crown Prince
The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an official visit.

He held talks and attended a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh on Thursday evening.

Amirabdollahian then traveled to Jeddah for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a post on his X account on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister said he has held a meeting with the Saudi leader for 90 minutes.

Amirabdollahian said they have held “frank, blunt, advantageous and fruitful negotiations based upon the policy of neighborliness” in Jeddah.

He noted that they have also emphasized the need for “sustainable bilateral ties in all fields” under the determination of the heads of the two states.

The foreign minister also noted that he and the Saudi crown prince have common views about “security and development for all” countries in the region.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

They agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023