Iranian FM Hails Fruitful Talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian said he has held frank and productive negotiations with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an official visit.He held talks and attended a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh on Thursday evening.Amirabdollahian then traveled to Jeddah for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.In a post on his X account on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister said he has held a meeting with the Saudi leader for 90 minutes.Amirabdollahian said they have held “frank, blunt, advantageous and fruitful negotiations based upon the policy of neighborliness” in Jeddah.He noted that they have also emphasized the need for “sustainable bilateral ties in all fields” under the determination of the heads of the two states.The foreign minister also noted that he and the Saudi crown prince have common views about “security and development for all” countries in the region.On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each other’s national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.They agreed to implement a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and another accord reached in May 1998 to boost economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural, sports, and youth affairs cooperation.