Saturday 19 August 2023 - 03:42

Brazil Says Iran’s Potential Can Help BRICS

Brazil Says Iran's Potential Can Help BRICS
In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira talked about the course of cooperation between Tehran and Brasilia.
 
Expressing satisfaction with the growing relations between the two countries, the Iranian foreign minister said, “We hope that increased contacts would pave the way for the promotion and vitality of good cooperation between the two sides.”
 
For his part, Vieira said Brazil and Iran have significant economic and trade capacities, and expressed the Brazilian government’s interest in the expansion of ties with Iran.
 
He also highlighted the increasing importance of BRICS in the international arena, noting that Iran has great capacities that could help fulfill the goals of BRICS.
 
The two senior diplomats also talked about the upcoming BRICS summits, due to be held in South Africa, and discussed the ways to strengthen the economic grouping.
 
The 2023 BRICS summit will be held in South Africa from August 22 to 24.
 
Iran has already applied for membership in the powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
