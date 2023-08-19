Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
"If it weren't for the actions of the IRG and the zealous fighters of the Islamic Ummah against Daesh, Europe would have been dominated by the terror group by now," Raisi said while addressing the second day of the Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC on Friday in Tehran.
"The peaceful life Europe enjoys today is a result of the efforts of the IRGC; however, it is unfortunate that they are assassinating the heroes who combat terrorism and labeling the IRGC, which leads the fight against terrorism, as terrorists," he said, adding that this raises important questions that international organizations must address.