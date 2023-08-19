Perpetrator of Zainabiya Explosion in Damascus Gets Killed

Islam Times - The perpetrator of the explosion on Ashura Day was killed by Hezbollah forces on al-Sudan street near Zainabiya area of Syria.

ISIS terrorist group took responsibility for this terrorist explosion.

Al-Mayadeen reported that Hezbollah forces identified this terrorist member named Wissam Mazen Deleh (23 years old) from al-Tal town in Syria on Friday evening.

He has recently entered Lebanon illegally and settled in a building in Salam neighborhood.

In order to prevent this terrorist from committing a crime like the one that happened in Seyida Zainab, Hezbollah attacked his hiding place.

It was the July 27 when 2 explosions rocked the Zainabiyah area in the south of Damascus. The Syrian government announced at that time that 6 people were killed and 23 others were injured in the terrorist explosion in Zainabiyah area of Damascus.