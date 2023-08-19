Perpetrator of Zainabiya Explosion in Damascus Gets Killed
It was the July 27 when 2 explosions rocked the Zainabiyah area in the south of Damascus. The Syrian government announced at that time that 6 people were killed and 23 others were injured in the terrorist explosion in Zainabiyah area of Damascus.
ISIS terrorist group took responsibility for this terrorist explosion.
Al-Mayadeen reported that Hezbollah forces identified this terrorist member named Wissam Mazen Deleh (23 years old) from al-Tal town in Syria on Friday evening.
He has recently entered Lebanon illegally and settled in a building in Salam neighborhood.
In order to prevent this terrorist from committing a crime like the one that happened in Seyida Zainab, Hezbollah attacked his hiding place.