Wildfires Force Thousands Flee Capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

Thousands of people have fled the capial of Canada's Northwest territories as wildfire ripps across the area.

Half of the population in the Northwest Territories has been already displaced by the fires.

Residents of the city, which has a population of 20,000, drove hundreds of kilometers (miles) to safety on Friday, August 18, as firefighters battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.

Authorities guided motorists through fire zones, or waited in long lines lines for emergency flights as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.

Northwest winds combined with minimal rain were complicating efforts to slow the fire, which could reach the city limits by the weekend, emergency officials said. There was a chance of limited rain on Friday, but officials said it likely wouldn't be enough to stop the fire.

