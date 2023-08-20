Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that his units are fully monitoring the Persian Gulf, and further underlined that the US military pays heed to maritime regulations and the warnings given by the Iranian Armed Forces in the strategic waterway.

"There was a time when the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member states did not comply with our maritime regulations; But they now conform to our warnings," the senior commander stated.

“Even American warships carrying airplanes and helicopters obey our rules when they cruise in the Persian Gulf. For instance, the IRGC vessels once approached a US aircraft carrier, and the warship escaped 180 miles away,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the military official said the IRGC Navy has manufactured military speed boats with a breakneck velocity of 110 knots (203 km/h).

“We have managed to mount rocket-launchers on 8-meter speedboats,” Tangsiri continued, adding that Iran is the first country in West Asia that can fly drones from the deck of military vessels.

He noted the IRGC naval forces are now in possession of various types of combat, reconnaissance, surveillance and hybrid unmanned aerial vehicles and has a wide inventory of ground-based anti-ship missiles.

His remarks came days after the US Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the US Navy has deployed more than 3,000 sailors and Marine forces to West Asia under the pretext of protecting ships and vessels crossing the main waterways in the strategic region.

Iran has repeatedly condemned the US for “warmongering” and escalating tensions with its regular military deployments in West Asia.

In recent months, Iranian naval forces have impounded several ships off the country’s Southern coast for their breaches of shipping safety law, with the US claiming that the moves are “illegal” and “endanger” shipping safety.

Tehran dismisses the claims as baseless, stressing the vessel seizures are in fact meant to consolidate the maritime law.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has recently stated that his forces have so far seized 35 foreign vessels due to the violation of maritime law.

“Iran does not seize ships for no reason. For years, the Persian Gulf has become a safe route, and the Strait of Hormuz is under our surveillance,” he said in mid-May.

Iran says the US is the primary source of insecurity in West Asia and Washington remains responsible for the instability in the region as long as its wrong and crisis-making policies are not rectified. Tehran has repeatedly stressed that the responsibility to ensure the Persian Gulf security and stability lies with the regional states without a need for foreign naval forces.

They call on Washington to leave the area as soon as possible “so that this sensitive region becomes safer". Tehran has cautioned that the presence of foreign naval vessels in the Persian Gulf poses a serious threat to its ecosystem and marine life.

Iranian military officials say the Iranian Army and the IRGC Navies have brought stability and safety to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The Iranian naval forces have succeeded in escorting and protecting almost 5,000 oil tankers and commercial ships in international waters since 2008, according to Iranian officials.

They have declared the Iranian naval forces' full preparedness to fight off any plot of enemies against Tehran at its birth, stressing that the country's armed forces will teach a painful lesson to foes in case they launch any act of aggression against the country.

Tehran has cautioned that any plan aimed at increasing US presence in the Middle East will only foment insecurity and instability and spread terrorism, asking the neighboring countries to be extremely vigilant about any US-Israeli plan that clearly aims to disturb the stability and order of the region.

Iranian officials have underlined the necessity for the settlement of the crises and problems in the region through collective cooperation among the regional states, and underscored that the presence of foreigners is harmful.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri made the remarks in a conference of IRGC commanders on Saturday, underscoring that the IRGC Navy is now in full control of the Persian Gulf and is projecting power vigorously.