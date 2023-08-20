0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:10

Sheikh Zakzaky Warns of US, French Plots to Sow Discord Between Nigeria, Niger

“It is clear that this is not our war; it is a war [waged by] America and France,” said the prominent Shia scholar on Saturday while addressing Islamic Seminary students in Abuja, further insisting that Washington and Paris may attempt to spark a crisis between Nigeria and Niger, presstv reported.
 
The Nigerian cleric went on to point out that although Niger has closed its airspace, French aircrafts still pass through, noting that they also maintain "terrorist" camps across the country that are the source of attacks waged by the Boko Haram Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS)-linked terrorists.
 
“That’s where they come from, to launch attacks and ferret away mineral resources (gold) to be subsequently shared among them (the stakeholders),” he further emphasized.
 
Zakzaky also expressed concerns about the potential employment of such terrorists to wage assaults against Abuja and make it look like Niamey is responsible and vice versa.
 
“Therefore, any military action on the borders of the two countries, be assured that it is the handiwork of France and America, not Nigeria, and not Niger,” he underlined.
 
The Muslim leader further insisted that the two colonialist powers could trigger a ‘tribal’ conflict within Niger, just like they have already done in Sudan, among various ethnic groups there.
 
The pro-West government of Niger's former President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled in a military coup on July 26 and remains in military detention since then and is facing trial for committing treason against the West African nation. 
 
This is while the Western-backed economic cooperation bloc of West African countries, ECOWAS, has reportedly reached consensus on a plot for military intervention in Niger to satisfy American and French public demands to reverse the coup.
 
Nigeria, however, has warned against waging a military intervention, saying it would "practically exacerbate the crisis and inflict further suffering on the innocent people in the Niger Republic and the wider region".
 
Niger's neighboring states of Mali and Burkina Faso have also vowed that foreign intervention would be tantamount to a declaration of war on them.
 
Meanwhile, thousands of anti-West protesters took to the streets last week to protest against plans by West African nations to deploy a military force to the country.
 
The protesters surrounded a French military base in Niger, protesting against years of military intervention by the European country that had colonized numerous West African nation and continues to exert influence in the region.
 
Protesters rallied near the army base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey on August 11, shouting, "Down with France, down with ECOWAS.”
 
Niger's military leaders have blamed France for being the major force behind ECOWAS' determination to re-install Bazoum back to power to continue serving Western interests. 
 
France was a colonial power in West Africa until 1960. Since independence, the European country has maintained trade relations and a military presence in the region. It has 1,500 soldiers in Niger. American and other European military forces are also deployed in attempts to make sure the impoverished nation remains subservient to Western interests.
