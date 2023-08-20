0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:12

IRGC Aerospace Commander: Iran's Military Equipment Favored by World Powers

Brig. Gen. Hajizadeh made the remarks at the 24th meeting of the Supreme Assembly of the IRGC commanders and officials in Tehran on Saturday.
 
“Once the enemy was in an offensive position and we were concerned about defending ourselves; but today, we are in an offensive position and our enemies are seeking to complete their defense network," he stated, drawing a comparison between Iran’s defense capabilities during the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980’s and now.
 
The senior commander stressed that superpowers toady are demanding to purchase state-of-the art and defense equipment from us.
 
Hajizadeh also noted the IRGC will make every effort to enhance its missile and drone capabilities.
 
Military officials say the military power of Iran is strong, extraordinary and deterrent despite enemy sanctions and pressures, and hail the country's defense sector for its remarkable developments in the recent decades. They stress the Iranian Armed Forces’ deterrent power dissuades the United States and Israel from implementing its threats against the country.
 
The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.
 
Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.
 
Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
