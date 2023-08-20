MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian described his meeting with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as beneficial and productive, and said the crown prince has accepted his invitation to pay a visit to Tehran.

Iran's minister stated on his way back from the two-day visit to Saudi Arabia that the kingdom has directed the launch of preliminary steps towards devising a "long-term cooperation agreement" with Tehran.

"[Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman ordered [the kingdom's] Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan for the preliminary measures to take place towards devising of the framework of the long-term cooperation document between the countries," the top diplomat told reporters on Friday on board the plane that was taking him back to Iran from the kingdom.

Upon completion, the document would be signed by the countries' high-ranking officials, Amir Abdollahian added.

Detailing his talks during the trip with the Saudi crown prince, the foreign minister said the two met for "90 minutes, more than 70 percent of which was focused on bilateral issues".

"Because we are of the opinion that all-out and sustainable relations should take shape between Tehran and Riyadh," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister said Saudi Arabia strove during the visit to emphasize that it had adopted a "new attitude" compared to the past.

The Saudi authorities, he noted, tried to display their readiness for opening up "a new page in the countries' relations."

"The region will enter a new page of multilateral cooperation," he said, attributing the prospect to the emergence of the understanding that the region can move towards development "without reliance on foreigners."

The senior official announced that Iran had invited the Saudi crown prince to pay a visit to Tehran.

The Saudi official accepted the visit, saying he would devise the necessary plans to travel to Tehran "at the opportune time", Amir Abdollahian stated.

In a joint news briefing with Amir Abdollahian in Riyadh on Thursday, the Saudi foreign minister said his country seeks to implement a security agreement with Iran as well as other deals between the two sides.

Bin Farhan stated that Saudi Arabia expects to open a new chapter in ties with Iran that would be based on Islamic brotherhood. He added that Riyadh is in good faith willing to build trust and expand cooperation with Tehran.

The top diplomat also noted that his country wants to implement previous agreements with Iran, especially the security ones, adding that he gave assurances to his Iranian counterpart that Saudi Arabia is awaiting a new stage in bilateral ties with Iran.

Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi visit the kingdom following an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the minister continued.

He stated that the countries’ corresponding ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening as a result of the two countries ending a diplomatic rift in March and reestablishing relations.

Back in early June, Tehran officially reopened its embassy in Riyadh. The Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital has been also resuming work since early August.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by Beijing, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies.

In a joint statement after signing the deal, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

In an interview with Syria's official SANA news agency and Syria TV broadcast in early May, Rayeesi described Iran and Saudi Arabia as two powers in West Asia, and stated that Tehran-Riyadh detente will change regional equations.

Pointing to the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the president stressed that the restoration of relations between the two countries will tip the balance in the West Asia region.

Amir Abdollahian met bin Salman in the port city of Jeddah on Friday during his first visit to the kingdom since Tehran and Riyadh announced a rapprochement.