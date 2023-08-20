FM: Russia Sees Nuclear Weapons as Only Possible Response to Some Threats

Islam Times - Possession of nuclear weapons in the context of deterrence is today the only possible response to some significant external threats to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the the International Affairs journal.

"It is aimed at maintaining the potential of nuclear forces at the minimum level necessary for the guaranteed defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, preventing aggression against Russia and its allies," he added.

"In the context of deterrence, the possession of nuclear weapons is today the only possible response to some significant external threats to the security of our country," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area.

"Having flagrantly violated the principle of the indivisibility of security, NATO - an organization that, let me remind you, proclaimed itself a nuclear alliance - has bet on Russia's 'strategic defeat'. Our forced reaction to protect our external security contour was used by the 'collective West' as a pretext to move to a fierce confrontation using a hybrid arsenal of means," he noted.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the great danger in connection with the Ukrainian conflict is that by escalating the situation, the United States and NATO countries run the risk of finding themselves in a situation of a direct armed clash between nuclear powers.

"We believe that such a development of events must and can be prevented. That is why we must remind of the existence of high military-political risks and send sobering signals to our opponents," Lavrov emphasized.

He also said that multilateral consultations on Ukraine in Jeddah and Copenhagen where Russia was not invited showed that the West does not intend to agree on anything with Moscow.

"Multilateral meetings are being held in different cities - in Copenhagen and in Jeddah - without any Russian representatives invited - in the hope of persuading the developing countries to support [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky’s 'peace formula'. Moscow is accused of ‘unwillingness to participate in the negotiations’, and any arguments about the need to take into account the vital interests of our country are dismissed offhand. Clearly, such an approach does not indicate the West's intention to negotiate anything with Russia," Lavrov emphasized.

At the same time, Lavrov noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent".

"We have always said that we are ready for a meaningful dialog. We have spent many years and efforts trying to achieve Kiev's fulfillment of the Minsk agreements," he pointed out.

Lavrov recalled that Russia from the first days of the special military operation had been open to discussing ways of achieving its goals and objectives by political and diplomatic means.

"We immediately responded to Ukraine's proposal for starting negotiations and conducted them right up to the moment when the Ukrainian side interrupted them in April 2022 on instructions from the West. And later, on September 30, 2022, Vladimir Zelensky, by his decree, banned negotiations with the Russian leadership altogether," Lavrov stressed.

"By doing so Kiev torpedoed the diplomatic work on orders from its foreign handlers," he said.

There are currently no prospects in sight for Ukraine talks between Moscow and the West as Western sponsors keep pushing Kiev to raise the stakes, he added.

"Unfortunately, there are no prospects for talks between Russia and the West in sight at this point. Besides, Western sponsors keep pushing the Kiev regime to raise the stakes," the top diplomat emphasized.

He pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy" aimed at once again "buying some time, providing the exhausted Ukrainian forces with an opportunity to have a respite and regroup, and flooding them with more weapons and ammunition."

"However, it is the path of war, not peaceful settlement; it is perfectly clear to us," Lavrov concluded.

"Indeed, much has been said recently about the role of nuclear weapons in Russia's foreign policy. I would like to remind you that the conditions for their possible use on our part are set out in doctrinal documents. It is important to understand them: Russia's state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence is exclusively defensive," he pointed out, TASS reported.