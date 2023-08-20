New Coronavirus Variant BA.2.86 Detected

Islam Times - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported the detection of the newly discovered coronavirus variant BA.2.86 in the United Kingdom.

The UKHSA stated that this variant was detected in the UK on Friday, August 18, and has also been identified in Denmark and the US, adding that, "There is currently one confirmed case in the UK in an individual with no recent travel history, which suggests a degree of community transmission within the UK."

Characterized by a substantial number of mutations, the new variant, BA.2.86, is genetically distinct from its likely precursor, BA.2, and the currently circulating variants. The UKHSA emphasized a lack of sufficient data to evaluate the potential immune response and disease severity associated with this variant.

This variant was initially sequenced in Denmark in late July and later identified in the United States. It has been detected in four countries, including the UK, with a total of six cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a "variant under monitoring."

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the presence of the highly mutated BA.2.86 coronavirus variant in Michigan. CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley mentioned that scientists are actively studying this newly identified lineage, CBSnews reported.

The spread of BA.2.86 across multiple continents, possibly going undetected for some time.

The WHO's recent classification of BA.2.86 as a "variant under monitoring" is unusual, given that only three cases had been reported worldwide. The UN agency accelerated this classification due to the variant's extensive mutation profile.

While it's too early to determine if this variant is more dangerous than current strains, the WHO emphasizes the need for more data to assess its threat. BA.2.86's numerous genetic changes include alterations in crucial virus components that could enhance its ability to evade immunity from prior infections or vaccinations.

Notably, Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist, indicated that "BA.2.86 variant will have equal or greater escape than XBB.1.5 from antibodies elicited by pre-Omicron and first-generation Omicron variants." XBB.1.5 is a variant from which many recent strains have descended and was previously selected by the Food and Drug Administration for vaccines targeting booster shots this fall.

BA.2.86 exhibits 36 mutations compared to the XBB.1.5 variant.

The first US case of BA.2.86 was identified by a lab at the University of Michigan, which sequenced it from a sample collected during "baseline surveillance" according to records attached to the sequence uploaded to GISAID, a global virus database.

Remarkably, this variant, rich in mutations, was found in an individual with no recent travel history, marking its first appearance in the country, according to Reuters.