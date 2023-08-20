0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:31

India Eyes Developing Trade-Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy

Speaking to reporters in Bandar Abbas, south of Iran on Saturday evening, Rudra Gaurav Shresth thanked Iran for hosting an Indian Navy flotilla in Bandar Abbas in line with improving and developing relations between the two countries.
 
Iran and India have longstanding cultural and historical commonalities, he said, adding that the two countries can carry out bilateral business traditionally via Bandar Abbas, which is considered an important transit and trade center.
 
Naturally, if India wants to bolster its trade and economic ties with Iran, its presence in Bandar Abbas will be beneficial, the envoy added.
 
The governor of Hormozgan province has proposed to set up a small industrial area for India, he said, adding that New Delhi highly welcomes this suggestion. 
 
India will try to launch a business forum between Iranian and Indian startups, Shresth stressed.
