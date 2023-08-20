India Eyes Developing Trade-Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy

Islam Times - India’s ambassador to Iran said that New Delhi is interested in broadening trade and economic relations with Tehran and will try to set up a business event between Iranian and Indian businesses.

Iran and India have longstanding cultural and historical commonalities, he said, adding that the two countries can carry out bilateral business traditionally via Bandar Abbas, which is considered an important transit and trade center.

Naturally, if India wants to bolster its trade and economic ties with Iran, its presence in Bandar Abbas will be beneficial, the envoy added.

The governor of Hormozgan province has proposed to set up a small industrial area for India, he said, adding that New Delhi highly welcomes this suggestion.

India will try to launch a business forum between Iranian and Indian startups, Shresth stressed.

Speaking to reporters in Bandar Abbas, south of Iran on Saturday evening, Rudra Gaurav Shresth thanked Iran for hosting an Indian Navy flotilla in Bandar Abbas in line with improving and developing relations between the two countries.