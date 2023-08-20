WFP Warns of Reduced Aid to Impoverished Yemenis

Islam Times - The World Food Program (WFP) issued a warning on August 18 that it will reduce food assistance to four million impoverished Yemenis due to funding shortages.

Richard Ragan, the WFP's representative for Yemen, expressed, "We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving." He added that the UN agency was "fully cognizant of the suffering these cuts will cause," the Cradle Media reported.

Yemen has endured eight years of war and an economic blockade by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and the UK, resulting in some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world.

"Two out of three Yemenis are currently suffering from food insecurity, i.e., about 19 million people," stated Martin Schuepp, the Director of Operations at the International Committee of the Red Cross during his visit to Yemen last October.

The WFP has indicated the need for $1.05 billion in funding for the next six months, of which only 28 percent has been secured. This will lead to significant reductions in the agency's programs in Yemen, even as more people face severe malnutrition.

Last June, the WFP had to cut food aid for 13 million Yemenis by over 50 percent due to funding shortages.

Although the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire, fighting has largely ceased due to an ongoing ceasefire and peace talks between the Ansarallah resistance movement and Saudi Arabia. Ansarallah leader Ali al-Qahoum confirmed in early August that negotiations, mediated by Oman, are back on track after initial reports of a breakdown. Discussions primarily focus on humanitarian issues, such as reopening airports and ports and ensuring salary disbursements for Yemenis from gas and oil revenue.

An Omani delegation recently visited Sanaa to continue the peace talks aimed at ending the eight-year war.

"A deeper funding crisis for its Yemen operations from the end of September onward... will force WFP to make difficult decisions about further cuts to our food assistance programs across the country in the coming months," the WFP stated.