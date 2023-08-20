0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:46

WFP Warns of Reduced Aid to Impoverished Yemenis

Story Code : 1076803
WFP Warns of Reduced Aid to Impoverished Yemenis
"A deeper funding crisis for its Yemen operations from the end of September onward... will force WFP to make difficult decisions about further cuts to our food assistance programs across the country in the coming months," the WFP stated.
 
Richard Ragan, the WFP's representative for Yemen, expressed, "We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving." He added that the UN agency was "fully cognizant of the suffering these cuts will cause," the Cradle Media reported.
 
Yemen has endured eight years of war and an economic blockade by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and the UK, resulting in some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world.
 
"Two out of three Yemenis are currently suffering from food insecurity, i.e., about 19 million people," stated Martin Schuepp, the Director of Operations at the International Committee of the Red Cross during his visit to Yemen last October.
 
The WFP has indicated the need for $1.05 billion in funding for the next six months, of which only 28 percent has been secured. This will lead to significant reductions in the agency's programs in Yemen, even as more people face severe malnutrition.
 
Last June, the WFP had to cut food aid for 13 million Yemenis by over 50 percent due to funding shortages.
 
Although the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains dire, fighting has largely ceased due to an ongoing ceasefire and peace talks between the Ansarallah resistance movement and Saudi Arabia. Ansarallah leader Ali al-Qahoum confirmed in early August that negotiations, mediated by Oman, are back on track after initial reports of a breakdown. Discussions primarily focus on humanitarian issues, such as reopening airports and ports and ensuring salary disbursements for Yemenis from gas and oil revenue.
 
An Omani delegation recently visited Sanaa to continue the peace talks aimed at ending the eight-year war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023