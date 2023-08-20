0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:48

Russia to Overtake US to Become Brazil’s Top Fuel Supplier: Report

Story Code : 1076804
In an effort to build new markets, Moscow has been strengthening its position as a leading fuel exporter to the Latin American country since the EU and G7 imposed an embargo accompanied by price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products in early February, the outlet said. 
 
The Western ban on Russia’s seaborne exports of crude and oil products triggered a reshuffle in the global oil supply, prompting Moscow to pivot to Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Bloomberg reported. 
 
“Brazil is the largest Latin American market, so Russian refiners are focused on supplies to the nation,” Kpler’s lead crude analyst, Viktor Katona, said. “Even Brazilian companies admit that their buying of Russian diesel creates a competitive edge, so I’d expect it to continue going forward.” 
 
Exports to Brazil are set to surge by 25% in August compared to the previous month to around 235,000 barrels a day. This could help Russia overtake the US as Brazil’s top foreign fuel supplier, Kpler data shows. 
