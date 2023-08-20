0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:53

Law Enforcement Expects Trump to Surrender at Atlanta Jail at End of Next Week

Story Code : 1076805
These officials, who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plan, said they expect the surrender to happen late in the week. Plans are still being finalized and the sources stressed that nothing is official yet, NBC News reported.
 
An attorney for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
 
Trump and the other defendants were charged with racketeering and conspiracy in connection with the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
 
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and the 18 other co-defendants until next Friday to surrender.
 
A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that all 19 defendants named in the indictment would be booked at the Rice Street jail.
 
Defendants "can turn themselves in at any time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
 
Following the deadline for surrender, Willis also proposed arraignments the week of Sept. 5 followed by a March 4 trial date in a filing earlier this week.
 
Amid his various legal challenges, Trump has repeatedly resisted proposals to begin trial ahead of the 2024 election.
 
In a court filing Thursday, his attorneys recommended ﻿ delaying his federal trial on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election until April 2026.
 
In a post Tuesday on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump argued that earlier trial dates amount to election interference and that the trials "should be brought after the 2024 Presidential Election."
