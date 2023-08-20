EU Urges Israel to Respect Palestinian Kids’ Right to Education

Islam Times - The European Union’s delegation to Palestine deplored the demolition of an EU-funded school in the occupied West Bank, calling on the Israeli regime to respect Palestinian children’s right to education.

“Appalled by the demolition of the EU-funded school in Ein Samiya in the occupied West Bank,” said the delegation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“(We) call on Israel to respect Palestinian children’s right to education and to compensate EU for the funding lost.”

The Palestinian Education Ministry reported the demolition of the school on Thursday, which it said was attended by students from the local Bedouin community.

The ministry said the school was demolished on the grounds that it had no license.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also slammed the demolition.

“The school served pupils from the few Palestinian families remaining in the herding community of Ein Samiya, following the displacement of most of the community amid settler violence and diminishing grazing land,” the office said.

“We and our partners are currently assessing the urgent needs of 60 communities facing similar challenges,” the OCHA said, Press TV reported.

According to UNICEF, the regime has demolished three schools over the past year. It says 58 other schools might also be destroyed by Israel.

The schools are also a target of attacks by Israeli settlers. On Sunday, two Palestinian Bedouin schools of Ras al-Tin and al-Tahadi, both located east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, were attacked by groups of Israeli settlers.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated that Sunday attacks on the two Palestinian schools, one of which is already on the occupying regime's demolition list, were carried out under direct protection and support of Israeli forces.

The ministry stressed that such attacks are part of Israel's "attempts to Judaize and annex the West Bank and combat all forms of Palestinian national and humanitarian existence in those areas targeted by settlements."

