0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 02:56

EU Urges Israel to Respect Palestinian Kids’ Right to Education

Story Code : 1076806
EU Urges Israel to Respect Palestinian Kids’ Right to Education
The regime demolished the school on Thursday in the village of Ein Samiya, east of Ramallah in the West Bank.
 
“Appalled by the demolition of the EU-funded school in Ein Samiya in the occupied West Bank,” said the delegation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
 
“(We) call on Israel to respect Palestinian children’s right to education and to compensate EU for the funding lost.”
 
The Palestinian Education Ministry reported the demolition of the school on Thursday, which it said was attended by students from the local Bedouin community.
 
The ministry said the school was demolished on the grounds that it had no license.
 
The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also slammed the demolition.
 
“The school served pupils from the few Palestinian families remaining in the herding community of Ein Samiya, following the displacement of most of the community amid settler violence and diminishing grazing land,” the office said.
 
“We and our partners are currently assessing the urgent needs of 60 communities facing similar challenges,” the OCHA said, Press TV reported.
 
According to UNICEF, the regime has demolished three schools over the past year. It says 58 other schools might also be destroyed by Israel.
 
The schools are also a target of attacks by Israeli settlers. On Sunday, two Palestinian Bedouin schools of Ras al-Tin and al-Tahadi, both located east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, were attacked by groups of Israeli settlers.
 
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated that Sunday attacks on the two Palestinian schools, one of which is already on the occupying regime's demolition list, were carried out under direct protection and support of Israeli forces.
 
The ministry stressed that such attacks are part of Israel's "attempts to Judaize and annex the West Bank and combat all forms of Palestinian national and humanitarian existence in those areas targeted by settlements."
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
Russia: US Is Plotting Another Pandemic
17 August 2023
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
West Isn’t Pressing Ukraine to Look for Peace: Kiev
16 August 2023
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
Hamas Promises Revenge after Israeli Regime Kills Two Palestinians
16 August 2023
Ukrainian fighters from besieged Azovstal steel plant who have surrendered wait in a bus outside a pre-trial detention centre, Donetsk People
MI6 plans to send Ukrainian mercenaries to Africa
16 August 2023