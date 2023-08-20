US: Presidential Candidate Vows End of Special Treatment of ‘Israel’

Islam Times - US Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stressed on Friday that “Israeli” entity should not be treated differently than other Middle Eastern countries and vowed to cut US aid to the Zionist entity.

“Come 2028, that additional aid won’t be necessary in order to still have the kind of stability that we’d actually have in the Middle East by having ‘Israel’ more integrated in with its partners,” he said as 2028 is the year when the current US aid package of $38 billion expires.

Ramaswamy, who is now close behind Florida governor Ron DeSantis in national polls, added that he’ll continue former president Donald Trump’s efforts to extend the so-called normalization between “Israel” and the Arab countries.

“I want to go even further than Trump on the ‘Abraham Accords’. As president, I want to achieve the Abraham Accords 2.0 and bring in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Indonesia,” he said, noting that “it would be good for everyone.”

The politician said in an interview on the right-wing social platform Rumble that “there’s no North Star commitment to any one ‘country’, other than the United States of America.”