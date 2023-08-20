Putin Visits Ukraine Military Op Headquarters

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and other high-ranking military commanders during an unannounced visit to the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District, the Kremlin said on Saturday morning.

Russian state media shared a video of the rare visit, which shows the head of the General Staff greeting Putin at the headquarters ahead of the closed-door meeting. However, it remains unclear when exactly the meeting took place.

Last week, Putin convened a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council and on Monday addressed the Army-2023 expo outside Moscow.

In a video message to the congress, Putin hailed the expo’s contribution to multifaceted relations between Russia and other nations, emphasizing that Moscow “is open to deepening equal technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries.”

Putin received classified briefings from Gerasimov and other senior commanding officers involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the brief statement said.