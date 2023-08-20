Putin Visits Ukraine Military Op Headquarters

Putin received classified briefings from Gerasimov and other senior commanding officers involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the brief statement said.
Russian state media shared a video of the rare visit, which shows the head of the General Staff greeting Putin at the headquarters ahead of the closed-door meeting. However, it remains unclear when exactly the meeting took place.
Last week, Putin convened a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council and on Monday addressed the Army-2023 expo outside Moscow.
In a video message to the congress, Putin hailed the expo’s contribution to multifaceted relations between Russia and other nations, emphasizing that Moscow “is open to deepening equal technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries.”