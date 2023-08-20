0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 08:32

Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market

"We're sending a billion dollars worth of equipment and much of it disappears perhaps on the black market and the cash never gets where it's supposed to go! What's happening right now demands our attention and understanding" Macgregor said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sputnik reported.
 
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets.
 
The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as legitimate military targets. Moscow also stressed that the bulk of Western arms will likely end up on black market.
 
In late June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel registered multiple cases when weapons supplied to Kiev by the West were found near the Israeli border.
