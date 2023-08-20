Survey: Most Germans Want New Government

Islam Times - Nearly two-thirds of Germans want a new government in the wake of a new dispute in the center-left coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a poll released by Insa polling institute on Saturday.

The Social Democratic Party, or SPD, is losing more and more ground to the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, hovering around 18%, two points less than in the previous week.

The SPD is three points behind the AfD, which remains unchanged at 21%.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party was able to increase slightly by a point to 27%, the Greens with 14% and the FDP with 8%. The radical Left party remains at 5%.

The government coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP faced a new fight earlier this week after Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) prevented Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner from being able to introduce tax relief for companies as part of a Cabinet decision.

Lindner wants to revive the stagnant Germany economy by introducing a billion-dollar relief package.

Tensions in the three-party government have built for months on issues like climate change, energy and migration policies.

Among those questioned, 64% said the country would do well if there is a change of government, while 70% of those questioned said they were dissatisfied with the chancellor's work, Anadolu news agency reported.