0
Sunday 20 August 2023 - 09:14

Tens of Thousands Demonstrate Against Israel's Far-Right Cabinet for 33rd Week in Row

Story Code : 1076886
Tens of Thousands Demonstrate Against Israel
The rallies were held on Saturday in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, the Northern city of Haifa, and the occupied city of Al-Quds, as well as dozens of other locations, presstv reported.
 
In Al-Quds, protesters gathered outside Israeli President Isaac Herzog's house and near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.
 
The protests have been a fixed weekly event since January, when Netanyahu announced the overhaul scheme, which seeks to rob the regime's Supreme Court of the ability to invalidate the decisions made by the politicians.
 
Reporting on Saturday's rallies, the Israeli daily Ha'aretz wrote, "These protests took place in the shadow of the crisis between the Israeli army and the government".
 
More than 10,000 Israeli reserve troops, including members of the elite intelligence unit 8200 and air force pilots, have said they would no longer show up for duty on a voluntary basis in protest against the cabinet's insistence to go ahead with the overhaul plan.
 
The decision has prompted the Israeli top brass to warn about changes to the regime's "war-readiness".
 
In Haifa, Danny Yatom, the former head of the Israeli spy agency of Mossad, addressed a rally, saying the overhaul plan has provided an opportunity for "messianic extremists to actualize their racism and for the ultra-orthodox to leverage for a military draft exemption and more money".
 
Netanyahu, he said, wanted to be remembered "as the defender of Israel, but he will be remembered as the destroyer".
 
Addressing another demonstration in the city, opposition head Yair Lapid told the participants that the Israeli cabinet "hates the truth. It doesn't want to hear it, but it won't have a choice".
 
"...the problem is the competence of Netanyahu. The problem is they are destroying us from within," he added.
 
The protests have gained momentum since the end of July, when the Knesset passed the first bill of the overhaul plan, which restricted the Supreme Court's ability to declare the cabinet's decisions "unreasonable".
 
On September 12, the court is set to hear petitions aimed at striking down the bill that has been approved by the Knesset. The cabinet is, however, seeking to postpone the date, according to media reports.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023
Frame grab from video provided by IRNA on August 16, 2023, shows Deputy of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh (R), and Saudi Assistant Defense Minister Talal bin Abdullah al-Otaibi, shaking hands on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Iran, Saudi military officials meet for 1st time since détente, agree on exchanging attachés
17 August 2023
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
Syria Calls Israel ‘Greatest Threat’ to Region
17 August 2023