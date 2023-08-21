0
Monday 21 August 2023 - 03:41

Ukraine Issues New Warning to Israel

Story Code : 1076997
Ukraine Issues New Warning to Israel
On Sunday, Ambassador Evgeny Kornichuk elaborated on vague threats voiced by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who’d cited a report on the alleged mistreatment of Ukrainian nationals abroad. While the president did not explicitly name Israel in his address, the ambassador made it clear the remarks were actually aimed at the country.
 
Kornichuk said in a statement: “The Ukrainian government will not tolerate the humiliation of its citizens upon entering Israel. We will suspend our bilateral visa-waiver deals, according to Article 7 of the intergovernmental agreement.”
 
The potential suspension of the visa-free travel deal will particularly affect Breslover Hasidim pilgrims flocking to the Ukrainian town of Uman to celebrate Jewish New Year and visit the tomb of the movement’s founder, Reb Nachman of Bratslav.

“It is unthinkable that we would have to go out of our way to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with a high security risk and a huge logistical effort, while the Israeli government abuses our citizens who come to Israel within the framework of a treaty between the two countries,” the envoy stated, urging Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address the issue personally if “Israel wants its citizens to be able to come to Ukraine as tourists.”
 
Under the standing agreements between the two nations, Ukrainian tourists may stay in Israel for up to three months under a simplified visa process. Moreover, the time-limit cap was suspended for non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Last week, Kornichuk claimed that 10% of Ukrainian visitors end up deported from Israel without any explanation.

Israeli authorities have denied somehow mistreating Ukrainians, with Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel responding to the ambassador’s accusations in a statement and insisting that the country welcomes “tourists” from Ukraine and elsewhere.
 
“In instances where there is a suspicion they are using their tourist visa unlawfully to work or settle down, the Population, Immigration and Border Authority operates according to its legal authority,” the minister explained.
 
In recent weeks, ties between Israel and Ukraine have been visibly dented, with Kiev publicly expressing its outrage over the country’s decision to cease providing free healthcare for thousands of refugees staying in the country. The Ukrainian authorities have been reportedly disgruntled with Israel’s alleged “pro-Russian” stance and lack of “real help,” considering various retaliatory measures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023