0
Monday 21 August 2023 - 04:25

Eurostat Says Bankruptcies in EU Highest Since 2015

Story Code : 1077003
The number of wound up companies in the April-June period was 8% higher than the previous quarter, marking a sixth consecutive increase, Eurostat said, Reuters reported.
 
Registrations of new businesses edged down in the same period, but remained higher than in 2015-2022, the agency added.
 
While all sectors of the economy recorded an increasing trend in bankruptcies, accommodation and food services were the most affected, with a 24% increase from the previous reading.
 
Companies going out of business in the transportation and storage sectors were up 15% on the quarter, while in education, health and social activities the increase was 10%.
 
The number of bankruptcy declarations was also higher than pre-pandemic levels, with the exception of the industry and construction sectors, which recorded 12% and 3% declines, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2019, Eurostat said.
