Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Brigadier General Esmayeel Qa'ani underlined that the Israeli regime is on decline in West Asia, and lauded the role of Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in consolidating the resistance front in the strategic region.

"Today, the Axis of Resistance has the upper hand against the Zionist regime," Qa’ani said, highlighting the decline of the Israeli regime in the region.

“Israel the usurper is in a difficult situation both from inside and outside. Recently, there have been 15 to 30 daily attacks by the resistance forces against the Zionist regime in the West Bank,” he added.

Qa’ani also stressed that the United States spent $7 trillion in Iraq but achieved "nothing except humiliation".

The commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force praised General Soleimani’s sacrifices and his “exemplary” counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

“Martyr Soleimani was not a person but a school and a lightened path that the enemies could not stand,” General Qa’ani said, adding, "He (General Soleimani) was an outstanding example of human behavior outside the borders, and his spiritual actions were widely manifested in the resistance front."

Lieutenant General Soleimani, his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU, and ten of their deputies were martyred by an armed drone strike that was directly ordered by the White House as their convoy left Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Tehran will certainly take revenge from the masterminds and perpetrators of the terror attack on the anti-terror icon. Tehran stresses Americans and Zionists rest assured that it is serious about revenge for the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, and they continue to live under the shadow of Iran's reprisal since they don't know when and where they come under attack.

On January 8, the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US-run Ein Al-Assad in Iraq’s Western province of Al-Anbar by launching a volley of missiles in retaliation. According to the Pentagon, at least 110 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base. Iran has described the missile attack as a “first slap".

Iran has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for all perpetrators and masterminds of the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani. Tehran has also identified dozens of people in connection with the targeted terror attack and that includes Trump, Pentagon officials and American forces in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also declared sanctions against several persons - including Trump, Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton - who have ordered, perpetrated or cooperated in the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.

General Qa’ani made the remarks at the 24th Supreme Assembly of Commanders of the IRGC in Tehran.