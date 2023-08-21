0
Monday 21 August 2023 - 04:39

Syrian Security Expert Warns about Illegitimate American Presence in Iraq, Syria

In an interview with "Al-Ahd News," Al-Sa'id underscored that this illegitimate military presence serves to bolster separatist Kurdish militias in both Syria and Iraq while reviving terrorist organizations.
 
He maintained that recent American actions, whether involving pressure on Iran or in the Arab-Israeli conflict in Lebanon and Syria, ultimately serve the interests of the United States.
 
Al-Sa'id made it clear that the United States employs separatist militias and terrorist organizations as instruments to advance its objectives, emphasizing that the main goal of its unauthorized military presence is to safeguard these entities.
 
Over the past month, Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorists have conducted a series of deadly attacks in eastern Syria. The most recent incident occurred on August 10th when Daesh militants ambushed a bus in Deir ez-Zur province resulting in the tragic loss of 32 Syrian army soldiers.
 
Concurrently, despite the existence of US coalition-controlled camps in Syria, particularly the "al-Hawl" camp in al-Hasakah province, which functions as a primary detention and holding facility for Daesh terrorists, the activities of Daesh have surged. A United Nations experts' report on August 24 highlighted this issue, noting, "Nearly 11,000 armed individuals, likely former Daesh fighters, are held in detention facilities run by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria."
 
In light of these developments, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Russian sources have emphasized the provision of new support by the United States to Daesh elements in certain Syrian territories. The resurgence of Daesh elements after a four-month period is attributed to this alleged US support.
