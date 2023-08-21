0
Monday 21 August 2023 - 04:47

Albania Cuts Internet of MKO Terrorists

Story Code : 1077013
Albania Cuts Internet of MKO Terrorists
In its latest restrictive move against the MKO terrorist cyber activities, the Albanian government has cut off the Internet at the Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of Albania’s capital Tirana.
 
An informed security source told Tasnim that after Albania’s decision to keep a curb on the terrorist activities of the MKO, the notorious cult members have been forced to use mobile Internet or illegal methods for cyber activities.
 
In June, the Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.
 
They seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.
 
At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023