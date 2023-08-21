Zionist Violence Grows as Israeli Soldiers Shoot Settler Mistaking Him for Being Palestinian

Islam Times - Israeli occupation soldiers shot a settler on Sunday after mistaking him for being a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, after a night of Zionist violence near Huwara which was the scene of a Palestinian operation that killed two Israelis.

“A patrol force from Golani’s 12th Battalion, operating in the sector north of Ramallah, was sent to the northern area of the so-called Ma’ale Levona settlement after receiving a report about masked men coming to throw stones, according to Ynet.

The soldiers positioned themselves and identified the masked men, who were suspected of being Palestinians, Ynet added.

“One of the masked men threw another rock and then the suspects began to run away, so the soldiers carried out a suspect arrest procedure that included shooting him in the lower body,” according to the Israeli report.

The settler was moderately wounded and taken to a hospital in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) for treatment, The Times of Israeli reported.

The early morning incident occurred a day after Saturday’s shooting attack in Hawara where two Israelis were shot by a Palestinian gunman who is still on the run.

Later on Saturday, Zionist settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near Huwara, as well as near al-Bireh and other towns, according to Palestinian media outlets.

Clashes, meanwhile, broke out overnight between Israeli occupation forces and Palestinians in the town of Beita, close to Huwara, where the military focused its manhunt for the Palestinian.

On the other hand, the Israeli occupation army announced that the Iron Dome was activated near the Gaza border on Sunday morning in response to a drone heading toward the occupied territories from Gaza.

Israeli Air Force followed its route and used the Iron Dome to intercept the drone, the occupation army added.

