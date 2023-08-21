0
Monday 21 August 2023 - 05:27

Moscow Comes under Drone Attacks Anew

Story Code : 1077026
Moscow Comes under Drone Attacks Anew
“At night, an attempt was made to fly a drone to Moscow from the southern direction. It was stopped by the air defense forces,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram at 4:34am local time, without clarifying the exact location where the unmanned device was intercepted.
 
The Russian Defense Ministry said the hostile UAV was detected over the Stupino district of Moscow Region at around 4:00am. It was suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed in a deserted area, causing no damage or injuries.
 
Moscow’s southwestern and southern international airports – Vnukovo and Domodedovo – briefly suspended flights as a precaution at the time of the incident.
 
Around the same time, some 450 kilometers south of the capital, an unmanned aircraft fell on the roof of the railway station in the city of Kursk, shattering several windows, causing a small fire, and injuring at least five people with shards of glass. It remains unclear whether Sunday morning’s incidents were part of the same coordinated drone attack.
 
“A Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station, after which a fire broke out. Five people received minor injuries from glass fragments,” the regional governor Roman Starovoyt said on Sunday morning.
 
In a later post, Starovoyt said the explosion damaged the station roof, the facade, and one of the platforms. The blast wave also damaged the waiting room and an underpass, he added.
 
Out of five people injured in the drone strike, three were taken to hospital and discharged soon afterwards, while two others refused medical assistance, the governor wrote.
