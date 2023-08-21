0
Monday 21 August 2023 - 05:50

Palestinian Resistance Conducts Missile Test in Gaza

Story Code : 1077032
Palestinian Resistance Conducts Missile Test in Gaza
During the test, one missile was fired from the south of the Gaza Strip toward the sea.
 
Last week, Palestinian Resistance forces in an exercise test-fired more than 50 long-range missiles toward the sea.
 
In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and enhance their readiness.
 
The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the holy month of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy al-Quds city.
