Syrian Army Pounds Terrorists' Bases in Hama

Islam Times - News sources reported that the Syrian Army has heavily targeted the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Western suburbs of Hama.

Meanwhile, news sources revealed that some clashes have erupted among the members of the Al-Nusra terrorist group.

According to North Press, Al-Nusra Front on Saturday arrested eight security militants affiliated with Abu Maria al-Qahtani, a prominent Al-Nusra leader, who is under house arrest.

Earlier on Aug. 12, news sources reported the fierce clashes between the Syrian army and the terrorists of the Al-Nusra Front in the northern Reef of Latakia City, Syria.

According to the report, the armed clashes between the Syrian army and terrorists took place with medium and heavy weapons as well as artillery fire.

Since the defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in December 2017 in Syria by the Resistance fighters and the Syrian army, the US-backed SyrianDemoxcratioc Forces occupied many parts in the east and northeast of Syria. They continued to kill Syrian people and steal their property like in the era of ISIL.

The Syrian Army attacked the positions of the terrorists in Al-Sirmaniyah, Al-Ziyarah, and Kharba villages in the Ghab Plain in northwest Syria.