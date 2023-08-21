Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly plans to allocate millions of “shekels” to step up security in settlements across the occupied East Al-Quds.

The plan calls for an increase in the number of police officers deployed in Occupied East Al-Quds neighborhoods as well as the installation of more cameras at friction points and main roads.

It also demands a raise in the salaries of “Israeli” forces and the erection of further checkpoints in the city.

In June, Ben-Gvir called for the formation of a wide military offensive in the occupied West Bank, encouraging the “Israeli” occupation forces to assassinate “hundreds, or if needed, thousands” of Palestinians.

This comes as “Israeli” media reports mentioned on Wednesday that the “Israeli” finance minister Bezalel Smotrich also plans to allocate around $180 million to build settlements and outposts on private Palestinian lands across the occupied territories.

According to “Israel’s” Channel 7 Ben-Gvir seeks the government’s approval of the initiative, under which 120 million “shekels” [over $31 million] will be invested in policing the occupied city settlements.