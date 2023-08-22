0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 02:50

Report: Public Mood in Ukraine ‘Somber’ Amid ‘Sluggish’ Counter-Offensive

Story Code : 1077232
Report: Public Mood in Ukraine ‘Somber’ Amid ‘Sluggish’ Counter-Offensive
“The public mood is sombre,” the British publication reported on Sunday, pointing to the heavy losses suffered by Ukrainian troops during the summer counter-offensive.
 
The public increasingly perceives the conflict as “a war that has no end in sight” and is reluctant to pay for it in treasure and blood, the article reads, adding that people who were keen to fight “volunteered long ago”, so Kiev is now “recruiting mostly among the unwilling”.
 
“It makes the air so thick that you can actually feel it,” an activist supporting the troops told the magazine. With the cost of prolonging hostilities becoming obvious, “even hoping for success in the counter-offensive has become an act of self-destruction.”
 
The attitude is apparently shared by those doing the fighting, The Economist suggested, citing an interview with a sniper, which went viral in Ukraine earlier this month. The soldier, Konstantin Proshinsky, claimed that fellow troops would take a truce with Russia “absolutely fine”.
 
“I am not speaking for everyone, but I don’t believe that in that scenario the army would turn around and march to Kiev to topple the government,” he told local media.
 
He branded as “self-gratifying populism” President Vladimir Zelensky’s maximalist goal of retaking all land that Kiev claims to be under its sovereignty, including Crimea.
 
The Russian Defense Ministry assessed Ukrainian battlefield casualties during the counter-offensive at over 43,000 as of early August.
 
Kiev has taken an uncompromising stance on talks since last year, after what Moscow claimed to be a US order to ditch a draft peace agreement and fight on. Russian officials have accused Western powers of fighting a proxy war against their nation “to the last Ukrainian”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023