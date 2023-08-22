0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 02:52

South Koreans Rally Against Joint Military Drill with US

The activists from the Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea (SPARK) gathered near the presidential office in central Seoul, where the defense ministry is also headquartered, to call for peace on the Korean Peninsula, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
The protesters shouted slogans of "Stop war exercise" and lifted placards which said "Stop South Korea-US war exercise" and "No to South Korea-Japan alliance".
 
The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise between South Korea and the US, a summertime joint military exercise involving large-scale field maneuvers, is scheduled to continue until August 31, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
 
The annually-held military drill this year will reportedly involve about 30 field maneuvers, compared to 13 last year.
 
The SPARK said in a statement that the UFS exercise is a war exercise, which can turn into a nuclear war at any time, as it is the large-scale preemptive strike drill involving nuclear and advanced conventional forces from the two allies.
 
The civic group urged Seoul and Washington to immediately stop and abolish the UFS exercise, which can intensify the nuclear confrontation on the peninsula.
 
It added that the efforts for the trilateral military cooperation among the US, Japan and South Korea should be stopped as it can escalate regional tensions.
