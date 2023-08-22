China FM: Beijing Considers Tehran as Important Member of Belt and Road Initiative

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised the strategic relations between Beijing and Tehran, and said that his country considers Iran as an important member of the Belt and Road initiative and attaches great importance to the participation of the Islamic Republic in the upcoming Belt and Road meeting.

The Chinese diplomat additionally shared Beijing’s perspective on the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

The minister stressed Iran is considered an important member of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He stated that a Chinese-mediated detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia was driving a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East and pledged to firmly support Tehran on “issues concerning core interests”.

Wang told Amir Abdollahian that Beijing appreciated Iran’s recent steps to improve ties with Saudi Arabia, including his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah.

China’s senior official also pledged to “continue to support countries in the Middle East in exploring a development path that suits their own national conditions, strengthening communication and dialogue, adhering to unity and self-improvement, and realising good-neighbourliness and friendship”.

During the the telephone conversation, Amirabdollahian congratulated Wang on his re-appointment as China’s Foreign Minister, describing Tehran-Beijing relations as positive and forward-moving.

The Iranian minister mentioned the progress made in implementing agreements between the Iranian and Chinese presidents, Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi and Xi Jinping, particularly highlighting the comprehensive 25-year cooperation program, which he stated is on the right track.

The top diplomat stressed the landmark 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was heading in the "right direction".

Iran and China signed the 25-year agreement in March 2022 in defiance of unilateral sanctions against the two countries imposed by the United States.

The deal officially documents the Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that had been announced during a visit by President Xi to Tehran in 2016.

It sets the outlines of cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years.

Wang made the remarks in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday, providing a positive assessment of the ties between the two countries.