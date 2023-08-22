0
Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 02:57

China FM: Beijing Considers Tehran as Important Member of Belt and Road Initiative

Story Code : 1077236
China FM: Beijing Considers Tehran as Important Member of Belt and Road Initiative
Wang made the remarks in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday, providing a positive assessment of the ties between the two countries.
 
The Chinese diplomat additionally shared Beijing’s perspective on the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.
 
The minister stressed Iran is considered an important member of the Belt and Road Initiative.
 
He stated that a Chinese-mediated detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia was driving a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East and pledged to firmly support Tehran on “issues concerning core interests”.
 
Wang told Amir Abdollahian that Beijing appreciated Iran’s recent steps to improve ties with Saudi Arabia, including his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Jeddah.
 
China’s senior official also pledged to “continue to support countries in the Middle East in exploring a development path that suits their own national conditions, strengthening communication and dialogue, adhering to unity and self-improvement, and realising good-neighbourliness and friendship”.
 
During the the telephone conversation, Amirabdollahian congratulated Wang on his re-appointment as China’s Foreign Minister, describing Tehran-Beijing relations as positive and forward-moving.
 
The Iranian minister mentioned the progress made in implementing agreements between the Iranian and Chinese presidents, Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi and Xi Jinping, particularly highlighting the comprehensive 25-year cooperation program, which he stated is on the right track.
 
The top diplomat stressed the landmark 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was heading in the "right direction".
 
Iran and China signed the 25-year agreement in March 2022 in defiance of unilateral sanctions against the two countries imposed by the United States.
 
The deal officially documents the Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that had been announced during a visit by President Xi to Tehran in 2016.
 
It sets the outlines of cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
Ben-Gvir To Spend $31m on ‘Settlement Security’ in East Al-Quds
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
HRW: Saudi Arabia Responsible for Killing Hundreds of Ethiopian Migrants
21 August 2023
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
Former Pentagon Adviser: Part of US Equipment Supplied to Ukraine Ends Up on Black Market
20 August 2023
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
MbS Accepts Invitation to Visit Iran
20 August 2023
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elevated Status of Martyrdom Common Teaching of Divine Religions: Ayatollah Khamenei
20 August 2023
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
At Least 500 Bahraini Prisoners on Hunger Strike over Conditions
20 August 2023
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
Beijing: US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World
19 August 2023
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
Raisi: Without IRGC Efforts, Daesh Would Have Dominated Europe
19 August 2023
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
Iranian, Saudi Top Diplomats Hold Talks in Riyadh
18 August 2023
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Hunger Striking Prisoners
18 August 2023
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
White House Doesn’t Rule out Support for Niger Invasion
18 August 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds IRGC as World’s Biggest Anti-Terror Organization
17 August 2023
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
Return of Fighting in Libya Unacceptable: PM
17 August 2023