Tuesday 22 August 2023 - 03:07

China to Push BRICS to Become Geopolitical Rival to G-7

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited more than 60 heads of state and government to a summit in Johannesburg from Wednesday when several countries could be invited to join the bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said several officials familiar with talks.
 
But in the run-up to the summit, New Delhi has clashed with Beijing over the expansion. Tensions are mounting over whether the BRICS should be a non-aligned club for the economic interests of developing countries, or a political force that openly challenges the West, said people briefed on India and China’s positions. South African officials said 23 countries are interested in joining, the Financial Times reported.
 
“If we expand BRICS to account for a similar portion of world GDP as the G7, then our collective voice in the world will grow stronger,” said one Chinese official, who declined to be identified.
